Stocks in Focus: OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN), DATA GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:DGPIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN), DATA GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:DGPIF)



OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ) opened its shares at the price of $0.82 for the day. Its closing price was $0.775 after losing -1.87% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.33 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.01 million shares. The beta of OCZ stands at26.60. OCZ Technology Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes solid state drives (SSDs) and computer components primarily in the United States, Germany, the Middle East, Africa, and other European countries.



Has OCZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) percentage change surged +1.00% to close at $1.01 with the total traded volume of 364,064.00 shares, and average volume of 668,738.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.25 - $1.67, while its day lowest price was $0.96 and it hit its day highest price at $1.02. North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



Why Should Investors Buy NAMG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) started its trading session with the price of $12.18 and closed at $12.40 by scoring +1.56%. CFFN’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.30 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 824,877.00 shares. The beta of CFFN stands at 0.33. Day range of the stock was $12.18 -$12.43. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts.



Will CFFN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DATA GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:DGPIF) ended its day with the loss of -55.94% and closed at the price of $0.66 after opening at $1.14. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 388,502.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 6,862.00 shares. DATA Group Inc., a managed business communications services company, provides document management and marketing solutions. It offers electronic document professional services, including workflow analysis and consulting.



Will DGPIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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