Stocks in Focus: Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP), Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR).



Office Depot Inc (NYSE:ODP), decreased -2.66% and closed at $4.76 on a traded volume of 6.87 million shares, in comparison to 9.09 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over45.12%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.38 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 288.93 million.



Will ODP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Office Depot, Inc. (Office Depot) is a global supplier of office products and services. The Company operates in three business segments: North American Retail Division, North American Business Solutions Division and International Division.



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), plunged -2.31% and closed at $7.19 on a traded volume of 6.79 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.89 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up21.4%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.07 and $7.44.



Will MCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Molycorp, Inc. provides Rare Earths and Molybdenum products to companies. The Company's rare earth products comprise of bastnasite, cerium, europium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, yttrium, and other lanthanides.



Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), dropped down -1.05% and closed at $10.40. So far in three months, the stock is up 12.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.10 and $10.57 and during the previous trading session it marked$10.54 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $10.47 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.73 million shares.



Will XRX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Xerox Corporation provides a portfolio of business process and information technology (IT) outsourcing support, document technology and solutions.



Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), after opening its shares at the price of $6.55, jumped up0.61% to close the day at $6.58. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.70 million shares, in comparison to 4.75 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.37 and $6.79 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $6.79. It started the day at $6.55.



Will MHR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation (Magnum Hunter) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for and the exploitation, acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, primarily in the states of West Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Kentucky and North Dakota and in Saskatchewan, Canada.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/