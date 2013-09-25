Stocks in Focus: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), Nuance Communications Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX).



ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), increased1.51% and closed at $7.41 on a traded volume of 4.14 million shares, in comparison to 4.00million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 5.11%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and its total outstanding shares are 449.87 million.



Will ONNN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ON Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor components for electronic systems and products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Application Products Group, Standard Products Group, and SANYO Semiconductor Products Group.



The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), soared0.91% and closed at $8.34 on a traded volume of 4.13 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.45 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up47.09%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.22 and $8.44.



Will WEN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Wendy’s Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises Wendy’s restaurant system in North America and internationally. It engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants.



Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), jumped up1.27 % and closed at $19.15. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.90 and $25.33 and during the previous trading session it marked$19.22 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $18.94 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.00 million shares.



Will NUAN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It provides dictation and transcription solutions and services that enable platforms to generate and distribute clinical documentation; clinical documentation improvement programs; and speech recognition solutions for radiology, cardiology, pathology, and related specialties enabling healthcare providers to dictate, edit, and sign reports without manual transcription.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), after opening its shares at the price of $14.91, jumped up2.44% to close the day at $15.14. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.76 million shares, in comparison to 1.65 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.85 and $16.43 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.31. It started the day at $14.91.



Will MDRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides clinical, financial, connectivity, and information solutions and related professional services to hospitals, physicians, and post-acute organizations primarily in the United States and Canada.



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