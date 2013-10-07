Stocks in Focus: Orange SA (ADR) (NYSE:ORAN), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Orange SA (ADR) (NYSE:ORAN), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX).



Orange SA (ADR) (NYSE:ORAN), increased1.43% and closed at $12.78 on a traded volume of 2.89 million shares, in comparison to 915.103 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over15.66%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and its total outstanding shares are 2.63 million.



Will ORAN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Orange provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide.



Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), soared1.13% and closed at $16.09 on a traded volume of 2.82 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.16 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up-8.37%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.77 and $16.11.



Will TER Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Teradyne, Inc. provides automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Semiconductor Test, Systems Test Group, and Wireless Test.



Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), jumped up0.70% and closed at $17.18. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.25%. The 52-week range for the stock is $16.48 and $24.29 and during the previous trading session it marked$17.25 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $17.13 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.80million shares.



Will ECA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration for, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States.



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), after opening its shares at the price of $2.40, dropped -3.33% to close the day at $2.32. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.79 million shares, in comparison to 4.51 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.63 and $4.94 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $2.44. It started the day at $2.40.



Will MUX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper.



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