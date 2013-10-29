Stocks in Focus: PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT), Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)



PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) opened its shares at the price of $8.43 for the day. Its closing price was $8.39 after losing -0.24% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.27 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.71 million shares. The beta of PDLI stands at0.44.



Has PDLI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) percentage change plunged -9.04% to close at $3.02 with the total traded volume of 2.24 million shares, and average volume of 1.73 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.46 - $5.50, while its day lowest price was $2.86 and it hit its day highest price at $3.31. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of light emitting diode (LED) replacement lamps and fixtures; and LED-based signage, channel-letter, and contour lighting products.



Has RVLT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST) started its trading session with the price of $0.03 and closed at $0.03. WEST’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.15 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.61 million shares. The beta of WEST stands at 2.34. Day range of the stock was $0.03 -$0.03. Andalay Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada.



Can Investors Bet on WEST after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Angie's List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) ended its day with the gain of +7.68% and closed at the price of $14.44 after opening at $13.40. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.10 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.84 million shares. Angie’s List, Inc. operates a consumer-driven solution for its members to research, hire, rate, and review local professionals for home, health care, and automotive service needs.



For How Long ANGI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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