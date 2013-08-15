Stocks in Focus - Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL), Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL), Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF)



Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS:PLPL) gain +3.39% to closed at the price of $0.610 after opening at $0.58. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 116,547.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 36,649.00 shares. Plandai Biotechnology, Inc., formerly Diamond Ranch Foods, Ltd., through its subsidiaries focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables and live plant material and the production of functional foods and botanical extracts for the health and wellness industry.

For How Long PLPL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Aethlon Medical, Inc. (OTCBB:AEMD) traded with volume of 565,688.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 796,006.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.20 and closed at $0.200 by scoring +2.56%. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Aethlon) is a developmental-stage company focused on creating medical devices that address infectious disease and cancer.



Why Should Investors Buy AEMD After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY) stock traded with total volume of 11,940.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 11,952.00 shares. MITEY started its trading session with the price of $26.39 and closed at $26.09 after gain 0.42%. Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited is a real estate company. Building segment develops, leases and manages buildings, operates parking lots and the heat supply business.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 41,909.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 18,236.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $9.10 for the day and its closing price was $8.63 after decline -3.25%. DeeThree Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration, exploitation, development, and production of light crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.



Will DTHRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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