Stocks in Focus: Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBT), Atmel Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBT), Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML).



Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), increased0.10% and closed at $10.40 on a traded volume of 18.43 million shares, in comparison to 3.96 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -0.57%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.77Billion and its total outstanding shares are 170.00million.



Will PLCM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Polycom, Inc. provides standards-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for voice and video collaboration.



NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD), plunged -28.54% and closed at $3.43 on a traded volume of 16.90 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.49 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -48.88%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.08 and $4.65.



Will NIHD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand name to businesses and individuals in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Chile.



Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBT), jumped up8.19 % and closed at $3.04. So far in three months, the stock is up 88.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.19 and $22.00 and during the previous trading session it marked$3.46 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $2.57 and the overall traded volume that day was 16.37 million shares.



Will OXBT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc., a development stage company, engages in developing biotechnology products that deliver oxygen to target tissues in the body primarily in the United States.



Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML), after opening its shares at the price of $7.07, jumped up10.56% to close the day at $7.28. The stock ended on a traded volume of 16.07 million shares, in comparison to 5.74 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.37 and $8.40 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.50. It started the day at $7.07.



Will ATML Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Atmel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor integrated circuit (IC) products.



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