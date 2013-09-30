Stocks in Focus- RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH), WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).



RadioShack Corporation (NYSE:RSH) opened its last trade at the price of $3.83. Its closing price was $3.44 after losing -11.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.85 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.02 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.55. RadioShack Corporation engages in the retail sale of consumer electronics goods and services through its RadioShack store chain. The company operates in two segments, U.S. RadioShack company-operated stores and Target Mobile centers.



Will RSH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EPI) percentage change plunged -3.52% to close at $15.34 with the total traded volume of 3.24 million shares while its average volume of 1.85 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.99 - $20.50, while its day lowest price was $15.27. The share price hit the day highest price of $15.58. Wisdom Tree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Wisdom Tree India Earnings Index.



Will EPI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) traded on volume of 5.49 million shares in the last session against average volume of 6.04 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.64 and closed at $4.53 by scoring -2.37%. In the last three months the stock was down -18.23% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $4.51 - $8.28. Halcon Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.



Will HK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) started its last trading session with the price of $-1.25 and closed at $3.16 by scoring -1.25%. The stock traded with total volume of 5.37 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.16 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.30. Day range for the stock was $3.15 and $3.31. Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, and develops, produces, and markets precious and base metals worldwide.



Will HL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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