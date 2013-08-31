Stocks in Focus: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC), Ericsson (ADR) (NASDAQ:ERIC), ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR), E TRADE Financial Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC), Ericsson (ADR) (NASDAQ:ERIC), ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR), E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).



Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ: ROIC) decreased -1.91% and closed at $12.94 on a traded volume of 1.79 million shares, in comparison to 385.645 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over1.09%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $929.73 million and its total outstanding shares are 71.85 million.



Will ROIC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States.



Ericsson (ADR) (NASDAQ:ERIC) plunged -1.34% and closed at $11.78 on a traded volume of 1.79 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.08 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -1.75%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.71 and $11.83.



Will ERIC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ericsson provides telecommunications equipment and services to mobile and fixed network operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Networks, Global Services, Support Solutions, and ST-Ericsson.



ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) dropped -17.25% and closed at $3.31. So far in three months, the stock is down -25.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.48 and $4.92 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.59. Its introductory price for the day was $3.59, with the overall traded volume of 1.77 million shares.



Will PRKR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets proprietary radio frequency (RF) technologies and products for use in semiconductor circuits for wireless communication products in the United States.



E TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) after opening its trade at the price of $14.33, dropped -2.09% to close at $14.04 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.76 million shares, in comparison to 3.17million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $7.70 and $15.39 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.33.



Will ETFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand in the United States.



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