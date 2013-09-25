Stocks in Focus- ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), RECKITT BENCKISER PL

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY).



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF) opened its last trade at the price of $0.37. Its closing price was $0.355 after losing 1.81% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 194.365 shares, while its average trading volume remained 294.882 shares.



Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



Will RTRAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) percentage change surged 0.12% to close at $34.40 with the total traded volume of 491.369 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 68.135 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.52 - $34.92, while its day lowest price was $34.35. The share price hit the day highest price of $34.64.



BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients.



Will BNPQY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII) traded on volume of 1.40 million shares in the last session against average volume of 7.84 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.03 and closed at $0.0265 by scoring -5.36%.In the last three months the stock was down -92.47% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.02 - $0.75.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com.



Will XUII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) started its last trading session with the price of $14.57 and closed at $14.56 by scoring -0.61%. The stock traded with total volume of 74.946 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1160.91923 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.41. Day range for the stock was $14.51 and $14.60.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Will RBGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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