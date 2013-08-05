Stocks in Focus - salesforce.com, inc.(NYSE:CRM), Walgreen Company(NYSE:WAG), Illinois Tool Works Inc.(NYSE:ITW), L Brands Inc(NYSE:LTD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: salesforce.com, inc.(NYSE:CRM), Walgreen Company(NYSE:WAG), Illinois Tool Works Inc.(NYSE:ITW), L Brands Inc(NYSE:LTD) salesforce.com, inc.(NYSE:CRM) increased +0.84% and closed at $45.52 on a traded volume of3.49 million shares, in comparison to 4.96 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +8.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $26.86 billion and its total outstanding shares are 590.00 million. salesforce.com, inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions to various businesses and industries worldwide.



For How Long CRM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Walgreen Company(NYSE:WAG) plunged -0.29% and closed at $50.98 on a traded volume of 3.46 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 7.29 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +6.16%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $50.62 and $51.19. Walgreen Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of drugstores in the United States. It provides consumer goods and services, pharmacy, and health and wellness services through drugstores, as well as through mail, and by telephone and online.



Has WAG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Illinois Tool Works Inc.(NYSE:ITW) jumped up +0.76% and closed at $74.25. So far in three months, the stock is up +13%. The 52-week range for the stock is $54.46 and $75.39 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $75.39. Its introductory price for the day was $73.27, with the overall traded volume of 3.45 million shares. Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and equipment worldwide. Its Transportation segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies; fluids and polymers; fillers and putties; polyester coatings, and patch and repair products; and truck remanufacturing, and related parts and services.



For How Long ITW’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



L Brands Inc(NYSE:LTD), after opening its shares at the price of $57.40, jumped up +1.48% to close at $58.40 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.43 million shares, in comparison to 2.14 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $42.49 and $58.69 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $58.69. Its introductory price for the day was $57.40. L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women?s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel, lingerie, fragrances, cosmetics, shower gels, lotions, soaps, sanitizers, and accessories under the Victoria?s Secret, Victoria?s Secret Pink, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn Candle Company, and other brand names.



Will LTD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/