Stocks in Focus: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Broadcom Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM).



Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), increased18.02% and closed at $43.30 on a traded volume of 15.74million shares, in comparison to 1.84 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down/up over 67.83%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.45million and its total outstanding shares are 33.53million.



Will SRPT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare and infectious diseases.



Kraft Foods Group Inc (NASDAQ:KRFT), soared0.09% and closed at $54.03 on a traded volume of 15.06million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.16 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up/down 1.07%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $53.80 and $54.45.



Will KRFT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kraft Foods Group, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America.



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), dropped down -0.34% and closed at $30.92. So far in three months, the stock is up 22.75%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.55 and $31.10 and during the previous trading session it marked$31.10 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $31.05 and the overall traded volume that day was 14.93 million shares.



Will YHOO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Yahoo! Inc., a technology company, provides search, content, and communication tools on the Web and on mobile devices worldwide.



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), after opening its shares at the price of $27.92, jumped up0.02% to close the day at $27.34. The stock ended on a traded volume of 15.35 million shares, in comparison to 9.74 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.25 and $37.85 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $28.23. It started the day at $27.92.



Will BRCM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Broadcom Corporation provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Its products offer voice, video, data, and multimedia connectivity in the home, office, and mobile environments.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/