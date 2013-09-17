Stocks in Focus- Skyline Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: SKLN), Abakan Inc (OTCMKTS: ABKI), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB: TTNP), ENERVEST DIV TR UNIT (OTCMKTS: ENDTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Skyline Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: SKLN), Abakan Inc (OTCMKTS: ABKI), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB: TTNP), ENERVEST DIV TR UNIT (OTCMKTS: ENDTF).



Skyline Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: SKLN) increased 2.83% and closed at $0.400 on a traded volume of 621.168 shares, in comparison to 561.647 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 233.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $52.89 million and its total outstanding shares are 132.24 million



Will SKLN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Skyline Medical Inc., an early stage medical device company, develops an environmentally safe system for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.



Abakan Inc (OTCMKTS: ABKI) soared 12.50% and closed at $2.25 on a traded volume of 75.852 shares, whereas its average trading volume is17.199 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -24.75%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.63 and $2.25.



Will ABKI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Abakan Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets nanocomposite materials, fabricated metal products, engineered metal composites



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB: TTNP) jumped 1.50% and closed at $0.610. So far in three months, the stock is up 38.32%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.32 and $2.53and during the previous trading session it marked $0.62 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.60 and the overall traded volume that day was 274.755 shares.



Will TTNP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States.



ENERVEST DIV TR UNIT (OTCMKTS: ENDTF) after opening its shares at the price of $10.95 jumped 0.88% to close the day at $10.98. The stock ended on a traded volume of 27.710 shares, in comparison to 18.425 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $10.35 and $13.62 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $11.07.



Will ENDTF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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