Stocks in Focus - SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XHB), United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA:USO), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XHB), United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA:USO), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF)



SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XHB) opened the session at $29.07, remained amid the day range of $29.07 - $30.05, and closed the session at $29.99. The stock showed a positive performance of +3.41% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.99 million shares. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.



For How Long XHB’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA:USO) traded with volume of 1.88 million shares in the prior session. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.79 - $39.54. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.07% and closed its session at $38.94. The market capitalization of the stock remained 954.03 billion. United States Oil Fund, LP (USOF) is a limited partnership. USOF is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (units) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca).



Has USO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) exchanged 7.86 million shares and the average volume remained 10.91 million shares. The stock escalated +1.45% and closed the session at $50.26. The beta of the stock remained 1.66 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.96. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 913.58 million. Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products for the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.



Will HAL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) volume of 7.86 million shares, while the average volume remained 8.72 million shares. The stock advanced +6.09% and finished the session Monday at $23.18. The EPS of the stock remained -9.56. The one month of the stock was -4.8% and three month trend remained positive +29.21%. Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., a mining and natural resources company, engages in the production of iron ore pellets, fines and lump ore, and metallurgical coal. It operates five iron ore mines located in Michigan and Minnesota; five metallurgical coal mines located in West Virginia and Alabama; and one thermal coal mine located in West Virginia.



Why Should Investors Buy CLF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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