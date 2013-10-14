Stocks in Focus: Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), Alcatel Lucent SA

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU).



Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S), increased 0.50% and closed at $6.00 on a traded volume of 17.83 million shares, in comparison to 17.31 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 8.11%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $23.56 million.



Will S Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sprint Corporation provides wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses, and government users in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), soared1.06% and closed at $3.83 on a traded volume of 17.38 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 26.63 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-11.34%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.75 and $3.85.



Will AMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing Solutions and Graphics.



iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWJ), jumped up0.25 % and closed at $11.94. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.75 and $12.43 and during the previous trading session it marked$11.95 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.47 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.47 million shares.



Will EWJ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), after opening its shares at the price of $3.72, dropped -0.27% to close the day at $3.68. The stock ended on a traded volume of 16.81 million shares, in comparison to 27.07 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.94 and $4.02 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.75. It started the day at $3.72.



Will ALU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alcatel-Lucent provides networking and communications technology, products, and services to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide.



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