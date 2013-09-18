Stocks in Focus- SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS).



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) opened its last trade at the price of $31.20. Its closing price was $31.41 after gaining 1.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 25.081 shares, while its average trading volume remained 30.429 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -1.45.



The Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide.



Will SWGAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY) percentage change plunged -0.87% to close at $191.33 with the total traded volume of 1.317 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 6.641 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $141.77 - $230.48, while its day lowest price was $188.80. The share price hit the day highest price of $191.34.



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



Will DWAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) traded on volume of 104.971shares in the last session against average volume of 131.382 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.26 and closed at $9.40 by scoring 1.08%.



Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide.



Will PCRFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS) started its last trading session with the price of $5.50 and closed at $5.64 by scoring -0.18%. The stock traded with total volume of 175.112 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.59 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.74. Day range for the stock was $5.50 -$5.66.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



Will FNMAS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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