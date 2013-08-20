Stocks in Focus: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Solta Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SLTM), VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Solta Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SLTM), VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) opened its shares at the price of $18.45 for the day. Its closing price was $17.99 after losing -2.02% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.54 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.85 million shares. The beta of TTWO stands at1.62.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a developer, marketer and publisher of interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide.



Has TTWO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Solta Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SLTM) percentage change surged +5.88% to close at $2.16 with the total traded volume of 1.53 million shares, and average volume of 842,553.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.44 - $3.35, while its day lowest price was $2.05 and it hit its day highest price at $2.22.



Solta Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and consumer energy-based medical device systems for aesthetic applications.



Why Should Investors Buy SLTM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) started its trading session with the price of $12.29 and closed at $12.09 by scoring -1.55%. VVUS’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.53 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.67 million shares. The beta of VVUS stands at 1.32. Day range of the stock was $11.97 -$12.49.



VIVUS, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It commercializes and develops therapies to address unmet needs in obesity, sleep apnea, diabetes and sexual health.



Has VVUS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) ended its day with the loss of -0.16% and closed at the price of $6.09 after opening at $6.06. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.54 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.00 million shares.



Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and inflammatory diseases.



Has ARRY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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