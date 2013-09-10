Stocks in Focus: Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM), TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM), TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU)



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA)(NYSE:TLM) opened its shares at the price of $11.24 for the day. Its closing price was $11.22 after losing -0.09% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.7 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.91 million shares. The beta of TLM stands at1.51.



Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil.



Has TLM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE) percentage change plunged -0.06% to close at $16.58 with the total traded volume of 2.69 million shares, and average volume of 2.29 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.12 - $19.22, while its day lowest price was $16.49 and it hit its day highest price at $16.64.



TECO Energy, Inc., an electric and gas utility holding company, engages in the regulated electric and gas utility operations.



Has TE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) started its trading session with the price of $7.80 and closed at $8.11 by scoring +7.13%. FOE’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.68 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 589,365.00 shares. The beta of FOE stands at 3.36. Day range of the stock was $7.78 -$8.27.



Ferro Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty materials and chemicals in the United States and internationally.



Will FOE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE:SVU) ended its day with the gain of +2.32% and closed at the price of $7.50 after opening at $7.35. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.64 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.70 million shares.



SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers in the United States.



For How Long SVU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/