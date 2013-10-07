Stocks in Focus- Telkonet, Inc. (OTCBB:TKOI), VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), Transgenomic Inc (OTCMKTS:TBIO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telkonet, Inc. (OTCBB:TKOI), VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO), Transgenomic Inc (OTCMKTS:TBIO).



Telkonet, Inc. (OTCBB:TKOI) opened its last trade at the price of $0.26. Its closing price was $0.218 after losing -14.51% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.59 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 74.532 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.20. Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart energy management technology and EthoStream high-speed Internet access solutions primarily in the United States. Its EcoSmart suite of products provides savings, management, and reporting of a building's room-by-room energy consumption solutions.



Will TKOI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VUZIX CORP CMN STK (OTCBB:VUZI) percentage change surged 1.83% to close at $2.23 with the total traded volume of 88.453 shares while its average volume of 65.182 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.75 - $9.75, while its day lowest price was $2.16. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.25. Vuzix Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for use in the consumer, and media and entertainment markets.



Will VUZI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) traded on volume of 701.074 shares in the last session against average volume of 559.451 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.16 and closed at $0.150 by scoring -3.23%. In the last three months the stock was down -37.24% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.13 - $0.41. International Stem Cell Corporation, a developmental stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, biomedical, and cosmeceutical products in the United States and internationally.



Will ISCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Transgenomic Inc (OTCMKTS:TBIO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.46 and closed at $0.500 by scoring 8.70%. The stock traded with total volume of 828.497 shares, while the average trading volume remained 72.732 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.68. Day range for the stock was $0.42 and $0.50. Transgenomic, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally.



Will TBIO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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