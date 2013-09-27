Stocks in Focus: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).



Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), decreased -0.36% and closed at $16.46 on a traded volume of 2.89 million shares, in comparison to 1.95 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -2.55%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.15 Billion and its total outstanding shares are191.46 million.



Will TER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Teradyne, Inc. is a supplier of automatic test equipment. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems and solutions used to test semiconductors, wireless products, hard disk drives and circuit boards in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, computing, communications and aerospace and defense industries



CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), plunged -1.46% and closed at $8.10 on a traded volume of 2.91 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.99 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down-10.6%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.03 and $8.24.



Will CYS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company created with the objective of achieving consistent risk-adjusted investment income.



Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), jumped up1.58 % and closed at $14.16. So far in three months, the stock is up 24.43%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.74 and $14.80and during the previous trading session it marked$14.24 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.04 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.87 million shares.



Will RDN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Radian Group Inc. (Radian Group) is a credit enhancement company with a primary strategic focus on domestic residential mortgage insurance on first-lien loans (first-lien). The Company has two operating business segments: mortgage insurance and financial guaranty.



Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR), after opening its shares at the price of $12.20, jumped up5.05% to close the day at $12.47. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.83 million shares, in comparison to 367,840 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.29 and $12.88 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $12.56. It started the day at $12.20.



Will NR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Newpark Resources, Inc, is a diversified oil and gas supplier providing products and services primarily to the oil and gases exploration (E&P) industry. The Company operates in three segments: fluids systems and engineering, mats and integrated services, and environmental services.



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