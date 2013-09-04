Stocks in Focus: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES), MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI), Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA)



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) opened its shares at the price of $12.87 for the day. Its closing price was $12.70 after losing -0.08% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.43 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.65 million shares. The beta of AES stands at1.42.



The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries.



Has AES Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES) percentage change surged +5.22% to close at $2.42 with the total traded volume of 3.4 million shares, and average volume of 2.81 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.06 - $5.14, while its day lowest price was $2.34 and it hit its day highest price at $2.47.



Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc., an environmental solutions company, provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers in energy and industrial end-markets in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy NES After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) started its trading session with the price of $12.00 and closed at $12.35 by scoring +4.40%. MBI’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.3 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.25 million shares. The beta of MBI stands at 2.36. Day range of the stock was $11.98 -$12.37.



MBIA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial guarantee insurance and related reinsurance, advisory, and portfolio services for the public and structured finance markets.



Will MBI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA) ended its day with the loss of -0.12% and closed at the price of $17.08 after opening at $17.24. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.31 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.9 million shares.



Encana Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration for, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States.



Has ECA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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