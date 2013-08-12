Stocks in Focus: Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)



Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB) opened its shares at the price of $26.35 for the day. Its closing price was $26.43 after gaining +0.30% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.3 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.60 million shares. The beta of TRMB stands at1.55.



Trimble Navigation Limited (Trimble) provides technology solutions. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, construction.



Why Should Investors Buy TRMB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) percentage change surged +0.37% to close at $73.16 with the total traded volume of 1.26 million shares, and average volume of 2.79 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $60.92 - $81.08, while its day lowest price was $72.74 and it hit its day highest price at $73.70.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Cognizant) is a provider of custom information technology, consulting and business process outsourcing services.



Will CTSH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) started its trading session with the price of $72.07 and closed at $72.46 by scoring +0.17%. ADP’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.24 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.75 million shares. The beta of ADP stands at 0.70. Day range of the stock was $71.94-$72.60.



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a provider of business outsourcing solutions. ADP offers a wide range of human resource, payroll, tax and benefits administration solutions from a single source.



For How Long ADP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) ended its day with the loss of -0.06% and closed at the price of $72.58 after opening at $72.20. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.23 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.99 million shares.



lululemon athletica inc. is a designer and retailer of technical athletic apparel operating primarily in North America and Australia.



Has LULU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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