Stocks in Focus: TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), the Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE), Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN)



TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT) opened its shares at the price of $7.53 for the day. Its closing price was $7.76 after gaining +5.71% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.31 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.06 million shares. The beta of TQNT stands at1.91. TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technology for mobile device, network infrastructure, and defense and aerospace markets worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy TQNT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



FreeSeas Inc (NASDAQ:FREE) percentage change surged +0.87% to close at $0.403 with the total traded volume of 5.22 million shares, and average volume of 11.40 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.17 - $5.80, while its day lowest price was $0.39 and it hit its day highest price at $0.43. FreeSeas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping services. Its vessels carry various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice.



Will FREE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) started its trading session with the price of $16.09 and closed at $16.11 by scoring +0.25%. SPLS’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.20 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.69million shares. The beta of SPLS stands at 1.15. Day range of the stock was $16.01 -$16.22. Staples, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an office products company. It operates in three segments: North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial, and International Operations.



For How Long SPLS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN) ended its day with the loss of -0.58% and closed at the price of $8.64 after opening at $8.72. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.18 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.80 million shares. The Wendy’s Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises Wendy’s restaurant system in North America and internationally.



Has WEN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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