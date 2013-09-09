Stocks in Focus: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR)(NYSE:TV), Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR)(NYSE:TV), Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)



United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened its shares at the price of $104.12 for the day. Its closing price was $103.23 after losing -0.43% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.44 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.67 million shares.



United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide.



Has UTX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) percentage change plunged -1.58% to close at $99.89 with the total traded volume of 2.45 million shares, and average volume of 3.15 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $82.70 - $109.33, while its day lowest price was $99.89 and it hit its day highest price at $102.12.



Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.



Has MON Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR)(NYSE:TV) started its trading session with the price of $26.05 and closed at $27.11 by scoring +5.40%. TV’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.43 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.90 million shares. The beta of TV stands at 1.22. Day range of the stock was $25.76 -$27.31.



Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company. The company’s Content segment engages in the production of television programming.



Will TV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) ended its day with the loss of -0.60% and closed at the price of $58.38 after opening at $58.82. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.42 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.84 million shares.



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages primarily in exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).



Will DVN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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