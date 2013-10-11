Stocks in Focus: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Amazon.com, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Costco Wholesale Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), increased2.11% and closed at $36.46 on a traded volume of 2.55 million shares, in comparison to 2.66 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -7.38%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.37million and its total outstanding shares are147.37 million.



Will URBN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates retail stores under the Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain, and BHLDN brands.



Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN),soared 2.33% and closed at $305.17 on a traded volume of 2.56 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.19 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up4.39%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $302.59 and $306.70.



Will AMZN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Amazon.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North America and International.



Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), dropped down -0.32% and closed at $24.57. So far in three months, the stock is down -20.51%. The 52-week range for the stock is $22.61 and $38.27 and during the previous trading session it marked$25.12 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $24.87 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.53 million shares.



Will MYGN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and marketing of predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests primarily in the United States.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), after opening its shares at the price of $114.98, jumped up0.97% to close the day at $115.70. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.39 million shares, in comparison to 1.75 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $93.51 and $120.20 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $115.96. It started the day at $114.98.



Will COST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Costco Wholesale Corporation engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. Its product categories include candy, snack foods, tobacco, alcoholic and nonalcoho



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