Stocks in Focus: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY), Verizon Communications

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).



Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO), increased0.69% and closed at $40.86 on a traded volume of 2.79 million shares. So far this year, the stock is down over -8.21%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $51.60million and its total outstanding shares are 1.26million.



Will VWO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Emerging Markets Fund, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund.



Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), plunged -1.01% and closed at $32.46 on a traded volume of 17.66 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 15.42 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -5.23%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $32.35 and $32.87.



Will ORCL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Oracle Corporation is a provider of enterprise software and computer hardware products and services.



Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY), jumped up6.05 % and closed at $28.20. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.62%. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.00 and $28.88 and during the previous trading session it marked$28.88 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $28.03 and the overall traded volume that day was 17.50 million shares.



Will SWY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Safeway Inc. (Safeway) is a food and drug retailer in North America. As of December 29, 2012, the Company had 1,641 stores.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), after opening its shares at the price of $47.80, jumped up0.87% to close the day at $47.76. The stock ended on a traded volume of 16.63 million shares, in comparison to 12.49 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.51 and $54.31 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $48.36. It started the day at $47.80.



Will VZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies.



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