Stocks in Focus - VeriFone Systems Inc(NYSE:PAY), Monster Worldwide, Inc.(NYSE:MWW), Biomed Realty Trust Inc(NYSE:BMR), Frontline Ltd(NYSE:FRO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VeriFone Systems Inc(NYSE:PAY), Monster Worldwide, Inc.(NYSE:MWW), Biomed Realty Trust Inc(NYSE:BMR), Frontline Ltd(NYSE:FRO).



VeriFone Systems Inc(NYSE:PAY) trade complete the day at $19.17. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.98 million. After opening at $19.03, the stock hit as high as $19.53. However, it traded between $15.34 and $36.13 over the last twelve months.



VeriFone Systems, Inc. (VeriFone), formerly VeriFone Holdings, Inc., is a holding company for VeriFone, Inc. The Company is engaged in the secure electronic payment solutions. It provides solutions, and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, petroleum, transportation, government, and healthcare vertical markets.



Can Investors Bet on PAY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Monster Worldwide, Inc.(NYSE:MWW) closed yesterday at $4.42, a -1.34% decrease. Around 1.84 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.87 million shares. The company is now valued at around $499.61 million.



Monster Worldwide, Inc. (Monster Worldwide) is parent company of Monster, the global online employment solution. With a presence in approximately 55 countries globally, including key markets in North America, Europe, South America and the Asia-Pacific region, Monster offers online recruiting solutions.



Has MWW Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Biomed Realty Trust Inc(NYSE:BMR) moved -0.55 percent lower at $18.16 and traded between $17.90 and $18.44 after opening the day at $18.20. Its performance over the last five days remained -9.11%, which stands at -14.66% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -6.05%.



BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and the general partner of BioMed Realty, L.P. As of December 31, 2011, BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. owned an approximate 98.1% partnership interest and other limited partners. It owns, acquires, develops, redevelops, leases and manages laboratory and office space for the life science industry.



Why Should Investors Buy BMR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Frontline Ltd(NYSE:FRO) shares rose, gaining +1.75 percent to close at $2.90. The stock is down around -11.04% this year and -25.64% for the last 12 months. Around 1.77 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.17 million shares.



Frontline Ltd. is a Bermuda-based shipping company engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of oil tanker. The Company operates oil tankers of two sizes: Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), which are between 200,000 and 320,000 deadweight tonnages (dwt), and Suezmax tankers, which are vessels between 120,000 and 170,000 dwt.



Why Should Investors Buy FRO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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