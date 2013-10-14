Stocks in Focus- VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), Global National Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNCP), Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), Global National Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNCP), Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY).



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) opened its last trade at the price of $1.00. Its closing price was $1.05 after gaining 5.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 93.094 shares, while its average trading volume remained 181.427 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.98. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe.



Will VPIG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Global National Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) percentage change plunged -11.11% to close at $0.0008 with the total traded volume of 69.37 million shares while its average volume of 13.73 million shares. GNCC Capital, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and silver properties in North America. It has three gold and three silver exploration projects located in Arizona.



Will GNCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dakota Plains Holdings Inc (OTCBB:DAKP) traded on volume of 57.580 shares in the last session against average volume of 76.953 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $2.21 and closed at $2.46 by scoring 13.89%. In the last three months the stock was up 6.96% while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.30 - $4.24. Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, and Guyana.



Will DAKP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY) started its last trading session with the price of $12.35 and closed at $12.34 by scoring -1.25%. The stock traded with total volume of 33.646 shares, while the average trading volume remained 47.340 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.07. Day range for the stock was $12.30 and $12.44. Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Personal Care, Pet Care, and Other.



Will UNICY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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