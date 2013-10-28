Stocks in Focus: Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT), iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWT) Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT), iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWT) Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR), AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)



Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT) opened its shares at the price of $16.20 for the day. Its closing price was $16.26 after gaining +0.68% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.83 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.42 million shares. The beta of WFT stands at1.84. Weatherford International Ltd. provides equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy WFT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI Taiwan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWT) percentage change plunged -0.14% to close at $14.45 with the total traded volume of 1.12 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.49 - $14.50, while its day lowest price was $14.36 and it hit its day highest price at $14.47.



Has EWT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Magnum Hunter Resources Corp (NYSE:MHR) started its trading session with the price of $7.84 and closed at $7.75 by scoring -1.02%. MHR’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.69 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.79million shares. The beta of MHR stands at 1.81. Day range of the stock was $7.61 -$7.97. Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources in the United States and Canada.



Has MHR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) ended its day with the gain of +0.47% and closed at the price of $4.27 after opening at $4.34. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.55 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.69 million shares. AK Steel Holding Corporation produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel, and tubular products in the United States and internationally.



Will AKS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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