Stocks in Focus: Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT), Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS)



Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT) opened its shares at the price of $14.42 for the day. Its closing price was $14.49 after losing -0.21% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.53 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.20 million shares. The beta of WFT stands at1.97.



Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells.



Has WFT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc (USA)(NYSE:TC) percentage change surged +5.72% to close at $3.51 with the total traded volume of 3.32 million shares, and average volume of 1.48 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.25 - $4.55, while its day lowest price was $3.34 and it hit its day highest price at $3.53.



Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. is a diversified mining company. It is a producer of molybdenum and has copper and gold reserves.



Will TC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) started its trading session with the price of $32.26 and closed at $32.30 by scoring -0.83%. IVZ’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.25 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.52 million shares. The beta of IVZ stands at 1.81. Day range of the stock was $32.08 -$32.53.



Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an investment manager, dedicated to helping investors worldwide achieve their financial objectives.



Why Should Investors Buy IVZ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS) ended its day with the loss of -0.87% and closed at the price of $25.01 after opening at $25.59. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.23 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.49 million shares.



Has TMUS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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