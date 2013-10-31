Stocks in Focus: WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD), Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).



WebMD Health Corp. (NASDAQ:WBMD), decreased -8.39% and closed at $33.75 on a traded volume of 2.63 million shares, in comparison to 933.579 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over135.36%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.70Billion and its total outstanding shares are 50.38 million.



Will WBMD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



WebMD Health Corp. provides health information services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals, employers, and health plans through its public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications in the United States.



Autodesk, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADSK), plunged -0.65% and closed at $40.04 on a traded volume of 2.63 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.75 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up13.14%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $39.93 and $40.72.



Will ADSK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. Its Platform Solutions and Emerging Business segment offers AutoCAD software, a computer-aided design (CAD) application for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization in construction, manufacturing, civil engineering, and process plant design fields; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software.



Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), jumped up0.42 % and closed at $48.27. So far in three months, the stock is up 20.43%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.52 and $50.39 and during the previous trading session it marked$50.39 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $50.00 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.54 million shares.



Will GRMN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable and fixed-mount global positioning system (GPS) enabled products and other navigation, communication, and information products for the automotive/mobile, outdoor, fitness, marine, and general aviation markets worldwide.



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), after opening its shares at the price of $118.32, dropped -1.17% to close the day at $116.88. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.53 million shares, in comparison to 3.04 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $81.56 and $118.96 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $118.50. It started the day at $118.32.



Will AMGN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SAmgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive cancer care, inflammation, nephrology, and bone diseases primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



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