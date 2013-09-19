Stocks in Focus- Wolseley Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY), EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS: EXETF), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS: DTHRF), OmniTek Engineering Corp (NDA) (OTCBB: OMTK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY), EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS: EXETF), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS: DTHRF), OmniTek Engineering Corp (NDA) (OTCBB: OMTK).



Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY) opened its last trade at the price of $5.38. Its closing price was $5.45 after gaining 1.30% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 101.620 shares, while its average trading volume remained 77.854 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.73.



Wolseley plc engages in the distribution of plumbing and heating products, and building materials to the professional contractors primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Nordic, France, and central Europe.



Will WOSYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS: EXETF) percentage change surged 0.15% to close at $6.54 with the total traded volume of 28.585 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 69.658 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.07 - $8.64, while its day lowest price was $6.50. The share price hit the day highest price of $6.58.



Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America.



Will EXETF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS: DTHRF) traded on volume of 48.300 shares in the last session against average volume of 18.834 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.09 and closed at $9.38 by scoring 3.14% increased. In the last three months the stock was up 31.86%.



Dee Three Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration, exploitation, development, and production of light crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.



Will DTHRF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OmniTek Engineering Corp (NDA) (OTCBB: OMTK) started its last trading session with the price of $2.59 and closed at $2.60 by scoring 0.78%. The stock traded with total volume of 71.179 shares, while the average trading volume remained 33.009 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -0.25. Day range for the stock was $2.40 -$2.68.



Omnitek Engineering Corporation develops and supplies natural gas engines and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide.



Will OMTK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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