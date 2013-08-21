Stocks in Focus: Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE), E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR)(NYSE:DANG), the AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE), E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR)(NYSE:DANG), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:YGE)opened its shares at the price of $3.59 for the day. Its closing price was $3.86 after gaining +8.73% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.79 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.71 million shares. The beta of YGE stands at2.83.



Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV), product manufacturer worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy YGE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR)(NYSE:DANG) percentage change plunged -7.74% to close at $8.46 with the total traded volume of 3.77 million shares, and average volume of 3.32 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.68 - $12.00, while its day lowest price was $8.45 and it hit its day highest price at $9.14.



E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc. (Dangdang) is a holding company. It is a business-to-consumer (B2C), e-commerce Company in the People’s Republic of China.



Has DANG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) started its trading session with the price of $12.53 and closed at $12.69 by scoring +1.60%. AES’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.77 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.81 million shares. The beta of AES stands at 1.42. Day range of the stock was $12.39 -$12.73.



The AES Corporation (AES) owns a portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses on five continents in 27 countries, with total capacity of approximately 44,200 megawatts and distribution networks.



Why Should Investors Buy AES After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) ended its day with the gain of +4.35% and closed at the price of $5.28 after opening at $5.09. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.72 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.94 million shares.



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (Hovnanian) designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, mid-rise condominiums, urban infill and active adult homes in planned residential developments.



Will HOV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/