Stocks in Focus:TCF Financial Corporation(NYSE:TCB), Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(NYSE:BZH), MBIA Inc.(NYSE:MBI), Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)(NYSE:EBR.B)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB), Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(NYSE:BZH), MBIA Inc.(NYSE:MBI), Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)(NYSE:EBR).



TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCB) decreased -2.81% and closed at $14.16 on a traded volume of 1.70 million shares, in comparison to 1.86 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 16.54%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and its total outstanding shares are 168.51 million.



Will TCB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a national bank holding company. TCF’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). TCF Bank operates bank branches in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Indiana, Arizona and South Dakota. TCF’s focus is on the delivery of retail and commercial banking products in markets served by TCF Bank.



Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(NYSE:BZH) plunged -2.07% and closed at $17.52 on a traded volume of 1.69 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.09 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -17.94%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.19 and $17.75.



Will BZH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Beazer) diversified homebuilder with active operations in 16 states. In the Company’s homebuilding operations, it designs, sells and builds single-family and multi-family homes.



Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR)(NYSE:EBR) dropped down -1.31% and closed at $3.78. So far in three months, the stock is down -30.64%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.44 and $10.09 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.79. Its introductory price for the day was $3.74, with the overall traded volume of 121,814 shares.



Will EBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (Eletrobras) is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Eletrobras operated 36 hydroelectric plants, 120 thermal power plants, two nuclear power plants and 4 wind and solar farms, which totaled 41,621 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity as of December 31, 2011.



MBIA Inc.(NYSE:MBI), after opening its shares at the price of $12.07, dropped -3.42% to close at $11.86 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.68 million shares, in comparison to 2.37 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $6.78 and $16.15 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.10.



MBIA Inc. (MBIA) together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry and is a provider of asset management advisory services.



Will MBI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MBIA Inc. (MBIA) together with its consolidated subsidiaries operates the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry and is a provider of asset management advisory services.



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