Stocks in Focus:TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), The First Marblehead Corporation(NYSE:FMD), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc(NYSE:IVR),Millennial Media, Inc.(NYSE:MM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), The First Marblehead Corporation(NYSE:FMD), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc(NYSE:IVR),Millennial Media, Inc.(NYSE:MM).



TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE) increased +0.24% and closed at $16.66 on a traded volume of 1.61 million shares, in comparison to 1.92 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -0.6%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and its total outstanding shares are 217.31 million.



Will TE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy owns no operating assets but holds all of the common stock of TEC and, through its subsidiary TECO Diversified, owns TECO Coal. TEC, a Florida corporation.



The First Marblehead Corporation (NYSE:FMD) plunged -4.77% and closed at $0.879 on a traded volume of 1.58 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.24 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -27.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.61 and $1.92.



Will FMD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The First Marblehead Corporation (First Marblehead), is a specialty finance company focused on education loan programs for K-12, undergraduate and graduate students in the United States, as well as tuition planning, tuition billing, refund management and payment technology services



Millennial Media, Inc.(NYSE:MM) dropped down -5.45% and closed at $6.59. So far in three months, the stock is down -9.85%. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.87 and $16.86 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $6.95. Its introductory price for the day was $6.87, with the overall traded volume of 1.57 million shares.



Will MM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Millennial Media, Inc. (Millennial Media) is a mobile advertising platform company. Millennial Media technology, tools and services help developers maximize their advertising revenue.



Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) after opening its shares at the price of 15.22, jumped up +1.96% to close at $15.59 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.55 million shares, in comparison to 1.64 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $14.40 and $15.65 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.65.



Will IVR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily focused on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans, which it collectively refers to as its target assets.



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