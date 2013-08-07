Stocks in Queue: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN)



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened its shares at the price of $46.73 for the day. Its closing price was $46.26 after losing -1.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.41 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.94 million shares. The beta of AKAM stands at0.77.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Akamai) provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for the delivery of content and applications over the Internet.



Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) percentage change plunged -0.19% to close at $48.55 with the total traded volume of 1.4 million shares, and average volume of 1.46 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $32.81 - $50.15, while its day lowest price was $48.24 and it hit its day highest price at $48.70.



VeriSign, Inc. (VeriSign) is a provider of Internet infrastructure services. The Company provides network confidence and availability for mission-critical Internet services, such as domain name registry services and infrastructure assurance services.



Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX) started its trading session with the price of $57.79 and closed at $58.32 by scoring +0.45%. CTRX’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.4 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.82 million shares. The beta of CTRX stands at 0.44. Day range of the stock was $57.32 -$58.73.



Catamaran Corporation (Catamaran), formerly SXC Health Solutions Corp. is a provider of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions to the healthcare benefit management industry.



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) ended its day with the loss of -2.48% and closed at the price of $22.45 after opening at $23.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.42 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.92 million shares.



Ciena Corporation (Ciena) is a provider of communications networking equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation and management of voice, video and data traffic.



