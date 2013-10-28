Stocks in Queue: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ)



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened its shares at the price of $14.15 for the day. Its closing price was $14.26 after gaining +0.64% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 58.59 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 93.31 million shares. The beta of BAC stands at2.64. Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses.



Why Should Investors Buy BAC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) percentage change plunged -0.90% to close at $17.60 with the total traded volume of 47.52 million shares, and average volume of 36.43 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.22 - $18.02, while its day lowest price was $17.42 and it hit its day highest price at $17.85. Ford Motor Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and service of vehicles, parts, and accessories worldwide.



Has F Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) started its trading session with the price of $3.29 and closed at $3.34 by scoring +3.41%. AMD’s stocks traded with total volume of 43.35 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 38.21 million shares. The beta of AMD stands at 2.28. Day range of the stock was $3.29 -$3.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing Solutions and Graphics.



Will AMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ) ended its day with the loss of -1.50% and closed at the price of $11.84 after opening at $11.89. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 8.71 million shares.



Has EWJ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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