Stocks in Queue: Cemex SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cemex SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD)



Cemex SAB de CV (ADR)(NYSE:CX) opened its shares at the price of $11.20 for the day. Its closing price was $11.24 after gaining +0.45% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 12.53 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.10 million shares. The beta of CX stands at2.57.



Cemex SAB de CV (CEMEX) is a Mexico-based company principally engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the cement manufacturing.



Why Should Investors Buy CX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC) percentage change plunged -0.18% to close at $5.50 with the total traded volume of 12.32 million shares, and average volume of 13.06 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.53 - $11.19, while its day lowest price was $5.33 and it hit its day highest price at $5.62.



Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing gold and silver ores.



Has KGC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) started its trading session with the price of $11.79 and closed at $11.67 by scoring -1.02%. KEY’s stocks traded with total volume of 12.16 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 9.80 million shares. The beta of KEY stands at 0.78. Day range of the stock was $11.54 -$11.80.



KeyCorp. operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various banking services in the United States.



Has KEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD) ended its day with the gain of +0.87% and closed at the price of $11.62 after opening at $11.65. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 12.30 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.11 million shares.



anco Bradesco S.A. provides a range of banking and financial products and services to individuals; large, mid-sized, and small companies; and local and international corporations and institutions in Brazil and internationally.



Will BBD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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