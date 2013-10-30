Stocks in Queue: Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)



Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) opened its shares at the price of $13.85 for the day. Its closing price was $13.86 after gaining +0.22% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 65.72 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 14.47 million shares. The beta of DELL stands at1.35. Dell Inc., an information technology company, provides a range of technology solutions worldwide.



For How Long DELL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) percentage change surged +4.64% to close at $17.50 with the total traded volume of 51.38 million shares, and average volume of 48.48 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.33 – 18.85, while its day lowest price was $16.93 and it hit its day highest price at $17.50. Micron Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semiconductor solutions worldwide.



For How Long MU’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sirius XM Radio Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) started its trading session with the price of $3.73 and closed at $3.72 by scoring -0.24%. SIRI’s stocks traded with total volume of 41.75 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 51.10 million shares. The beta of SIRI stands at 1.92. Day range of the stock was $3.71 -$3.75. Sirius XM Radio Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States and Canada. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels on subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.



Has SIRI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) ended its day with the loss of -4.10% and closed at the price of $16.59 after opening at $17.34. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 31.93 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.37 million shares. Activision Blizzard, Inc. publishes online, personal computer (PC), console, handheld, and mobile interactive entertainment products worldwide.



Has ATVI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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