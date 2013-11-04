Stocks in Queue: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)



Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) opened its shares at the price of $46.82 for the day. Its closing price was $46.61 after losing -0.30% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.45 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.38 million shares. The beta of GRMN stands at1.16. Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable and fixed-mount global positioning system (GPS) enabled products and other navigation.



Has GRMN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) percentage change surged +0.78% to close at $32.30 with the total traded volume of 1.46 million shares, and average volume of 1.71 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.01- $36.17, while its day lowest price was $31.87 and it hit its day highest price at $32.49. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns or provides programming, operating, or sales services to television stations in the United States.



For How Long SBGI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) started its trading session with the price of $77.75 and closed at $77.63 by scoring +0.36%. ROST’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.44 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.26 million shares. The beta of ROST stands at 0.71. Day range of the stock was $77.21 -$78.52. Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States.



Will ROST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) ended its day with the gain of +3.56% and closed at the price of $26.16 after opening at $25.27. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.44 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.36 million shares. Popular, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers in Puerto Rico and the Mainland United States.



For How Long BPOP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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