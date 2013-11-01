Stocks in Queue: Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM), Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM), Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)



Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) opened its shares at the price of $20.75 for the day. Its closing price was $23.35 after gaining +12.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.61 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 230,490.00 shares. The beta of THRM stands at1.84. Gentherm Incorporated develops and markets thermal management technologies for a range of heating and cooling, and temperature control applications worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy THRM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) percentage change plunged -19.98% to close at $39.42 with the total traded volume of 1.6 million shares, and average volume of 151,128.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $38.16 - $64.70, while its day lowest price was $38.16 and it hit its day highest price at $45.50.



Will STRA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) started its trading session with the price of $117.86 and closed at $118.00 by scoring +0.20%. COST’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.59 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.82 million shares. The beta of COST stands at 0.70. Day range of the stock was $117.47 -$118.60. Costco Wholesale Corporation (Costco) with its subsidiaries is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom.



For How Long COST will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) ended its day with the gain of +11.46% and closed at the price of $38.73 after opening at $35.51. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.58million shares, as compared to its average volume of 347,344.00 shares. InterDigital, Inc. (InterDigital) designs and develops advanced technologies for wireless communications. It has designed and developed a range of technologies.



For How Long IDCC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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