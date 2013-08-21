Stocks in Queue - KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)



KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) opened the session at $56.48, remained amid the day range of $55.69 - $56.72, and closed the session at $56.35. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.05% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.52 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.66 million shares. KLA-Tencor Corporation engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide.



For How Long KLAC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded with volume of 1.45 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.47 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $93.51 - $120.20. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.68% and closed its session at $112.84. The market capitalization of the stock remained 49.28 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.



For How Long COST will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) exchanged 1.44 million shares and the average volume remained 1.86 million shares. The stock escalated +0.54% and closed the session at $39.29. The beta of the stock remained 1.03 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.71. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 233.25 million. Linear Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various analog integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. The company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, µModule subsystems, and wireless sensor network products, as well as radio frequency and interface ICs.



Will LLTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) volume of 1.44 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.05 million shares. The stock advanced +1.43% and finished the session Tuesday at $31.22. The EPS of the stock remained 1.79. The one month of the stock was -7.88% and three month trend remained negative -0.38%. The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. delivers trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, and public company services worldwide. It offers trading on various exchanges and facilities across asset classes, including cash equities, derivatives, debt, commodities, structured products, and exchange traded funds.



Why Should Investors Buy NDAQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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