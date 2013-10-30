Stocks in Queue: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), A.P. Pharma, Inc.(OTCBB:APPA), CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII), Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), A.P. Pharma, Inc.(OTCBB:APPA), CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII), Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN)



Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) opened its shares at the price of $13.15 for the day. Its closing price was $13.66 after gaining +3.72% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.25 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 762,868.00 shares. The beta of KLIC stands at2.72. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (K&S) designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (IC), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules.



For How Long KLIC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



A.P. Pharma, Inc.(OTCBB:APPA) percentage change surged +3.37% to close at $0.460 with the total traded volume of 1.22 million shares, and average volume of 1.01 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.28 - $0.89, while its day lowest price was $0.45 and it hit its day highest price at $0.48. A.P. Pharma, Inc. (A.P. Pharma) is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing pharmaceutical products using its Biochronomer polymer-based drug delivery platform.



For How Long APPA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CD International Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:CDII) started its trading session with the price of $2.84 and closed at $0.125 by scoring -4.58%. CDII’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.21 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 447,114.00 shares. The beta of CDII stands at 1.04. Day range of the stock was $0.12 -$0.13. CD International Enterprises, Inc., formerly China Direct Industries, Inc., sources, produces and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas.



Has CDII Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) ended its day with the gain of +1.90% and closed at the price of $18.77 after opening at $18.54. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.19 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.34 million shares. Aruba Networks, Inc., is a provider of next-generation network access solutions for mobile enterprise networks. The Mobile Virtual Enterprise (MOVE) architecture unifies wired and wireless infrastructures into one seamless.



For How Long ARUN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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