Stocks in Queue: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN), Zhone Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZHNE), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN), Zhone Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZHNE), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT)



Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) opened its shares at the price of $2.87 for the day. Its closing price was $2.84 after losing -1.39% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.74 million shares. The beta of NVAX stands at2.17. Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing recombinant protein nanoparticle vaccines to address a range of infectious diseases.



Will NVAX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) percentage change plunged -12.36% to close at $2.27 with the total traded volume of 1.23 million shares, and average volume of 793,440.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.60 - $3.25, while its day lowest price was $2.20 and it hit its day highest price at $2.40. LifeVantage Corporation identifies, researches, develops, and distributes nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products.



Why Should Investors Buy LFVN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Zhone Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZHNE) started its trading session with the price of $4.35 and closed at $4.17 by scoring -5.23%. ZHNE’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.06 million shares. The beta of ZHNE stands at 2.01. Day range of the stock was $4.10 -$4.48. Zhone Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells communications network equipment for telecommunications, wireless, and cable operators worldwide.



Has ZHNE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT) ended its day with the loss of -5.05% and closed at the price of $0.03 after opening at $0.03. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.20 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.95 million shares. Generex Biotechnology Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.



Will GNBT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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