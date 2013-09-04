Stocks in Queue: Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR), Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ)



Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) opened its shares at the price of $14.34 for the day. Its closing price was $13.81 after losing -1.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.07 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.18 million shares. The beta of ORI stands at0.79.



Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting insurance products primarily in the United States and Canada.



Will ORI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Biomed Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:BMR) percentage change plunged -0.81% to close at $18.26 with the total traded volume of 3.06 million shares, and average volume of 1.67 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.90 - $23.13, while its day lowest price was $17.99 and it hit its day highest price at $18.62.



BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on providing real estate to the life science industry in the United States.



Has BMR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Forest Oil Corporation (NYSE:FST) started its trading session with the price of $5.58 and closed at $5.39 by scoring -3.06%. FST’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.02 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.39million shares. The beta of FST stands at 1.43.



Forest Oil Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in North America.



Has FST Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ) closed at the price of $4.28 after opening at $4.34. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.99 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.95 million shares.



Can Investors Bet on AUQ after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



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