Stocks in Queue - Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI), the Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE), PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI), The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)



Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) declined -0.03%, trading on 3.71M shares to end the trade at $33.57. The stock changed hands in a range of $33.30 to $33.70, bringing its market capitalization at about $22.46B. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $26.55 on Dec 28, 2012 and was moved to maximum level of $37.11 on Jul 29, 2013. Spectra Energy Corp (Spectra Energy) through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, owns and operates a portfolio of complementary natural gas-related energy assets and is a natural gas infrastructure company. Spectra Energy operates in three areas of the natural gas industry: gathering and processing, transmission and storage, and distribution.



Has SE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) loss of -1.71% to complete the trading session at $42.04 with a total volume of 3.71M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 2.48M shares. It floated in a range of $41.75 to $42.40 during last trading session with a beta value of 0.22. Its market capitalization now moved to about $18.71B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $39.40 and above $48.50. PG&E Corporation is a holding company that conducts its business through Pacific Gas and Electric Company (Utility). The Utility’s revenues are generated mainly through the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers.



Has PCG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Johnson Controls Inc (NYSE:JCI) recorded a gain of 0.17% and was in a range of $40.49 -$41.00 before closing at $40.58. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.66M shares versus an average volume of 4.06M shares. The share pricehit its 52-week low of $24.75 on Nov 16, 2012 and $42.01 was the best price in the same period. ohnson Controls, Inc. (Johnson Controls) manufactures, installs and services automatic temperature regulation systems for buildings. The Building Efficiency business is engaged in designing, producing, marketing and installing integrated heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, security and mechanical equipment.



Will JCI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) loss of -0.69% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $78.39B. The share price after opening at $104.47 made a high of $104.76 and hovered above $103.60 to end the day at $1.03.91. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 3.65M shares as compared to average trading volume of 6.15M shares. The Boeing Company (Boeing) is an aerospace company. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS), Global Services & Support (GS&S) and Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC).



Will BA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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