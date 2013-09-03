Stocks in Queue - the Kroger Co.(NYSE:KR), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XME), Liberty Property Trust(NYSE:LRY), Sanofi SA (ADR)(NYSE:SNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Kroger Co.(NYSE:KR), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XME), Liberty Property Trust(NYSE:LRY), Sanofi SA (ADR)(NYSE:SNY).



The Kroger Co.(NYSE:KR) ended lower -0.49% and complete the day at $36.60. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.47 million. After opening at $36.88, the stock hit as high as $36.88. However, it traded between $22.05 and $39.97 over the last twelve months.



The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.



Has KR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (ETF)(NYSEARCA:XME) closed yesterday at $35.97, a -1.07% decrease. Around 2.46 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $595.31 million.



SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index.



Has XME Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Liberty Property Trust(NYSE:LRY) moved -0.29 percent lower at $34.60 and traded between $34.52 and $35.17 after opening the day at $34.81. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.56%, which stands at -10.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -3.32%.



Liberty Property Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment holding trust. Through its subsidiary, it provides leasing, property management, development, acquisition, and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of industrial and office properties



Why Should Investors Buy LRY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sanofi SA (ADR)(NYSE:SNY) shares fall, losing -2.77 percent to close at $47.78. The stock is up around 0.84% this year and 16.85% for the last 12 months. Around 1,400 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.51M shares.



Sanofi researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines, and Animal Health segments. Its principal products include Lantus and Apidra analogs of human insulin; Insuman



Will SNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/