Stocks in Queue: Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY), YY Inc (ADR)(NASDAQ:YY), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY), YY Inc (ADR)(NASDAQ:YY), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)



Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) opened its shares at the price of $71.26 for the day. Its closing price was $71.56 after losing -0.15% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.2 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.22 million shares. The beta of WDC stands at1.42. Western Digital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells storage products and solutions that enable people to create, manage, experience, and preserve digital content.



Has WDC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



HomeAway, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWAY) percentage change plunged -0.36% to close at $33.29 with the total traded volume of 1.2 million shares, and average volume of 1.33 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.58 - $34.93, while its day lowest price was $32.63 and it hit its day highest price at $33.93. HomeAway, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace for the vacation rental industry worldwide. Its vacation rental properties include homes.



Has AWAY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



YY Inc (ADR)(NASDAQ:YY) started its trading session with the price of $47.91 and closed at $49.03 by scoring +3.29%. YY’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.19 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.20 million shares. Day range of the stock was $47.38 -$49.80. YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online social platform in the People’s Republic of China. It provides YY Client, a personal computer based user software that offers real-time access to user-created online social activities groups.



For How Long YY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) ended its day with the loss of -0.33% and closed at the price of $75.76 after opening at $75.83. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.17 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.50 million shares. Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to employers and vehicle retailers and manufacturers worldwide.



Has ADP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/