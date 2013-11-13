Stocks in the News: Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD)



Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) opened its shares at the price of $2.52 for the day. Its closing price was $2.79 after gaining +11.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.41 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.14 million shares. The beta of ACHN stands at0.54. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes anti-infective drug therapies in the United States and internationally. It focuses on the development of antivirals for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C viral (HCV) infection.



Why Should Investors Buy ACHN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP) percentage change surged +0.94% to close at $12.88 with the total traded volume of 4.09 million shares, and average volume of 6.73 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.64 - $18.05, while its day lowest price was $12.70 and it hit its day highest price at $12.91. American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants.



For How Long ARCP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) started its trading session with the price of $1.22 and closed at $1.27 by scoring +4.96%. DVAX’s stocks traded with total volume of 4.02 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.01million shares. The beta of DVAX stands at 2.73. Day range of the stock was $1.21 -$1.27. Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases.



For How Long DVAX’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD) ended its day with the gain of +1.80% and closed at the price of $5.10 after opening at $4.99. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.85 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.02 million shares. RF Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of radio frequency (RF) solutions for original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in wireless.



Will RFMD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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