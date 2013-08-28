Stocks in the News - Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)



Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) gained volume of 2.14 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.29 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $35.38 - $48.33 and the day range was $46.80 - $47.39.The stock opened the session at $47.08, remained amid the day range of $35.38 - $48.33, and closed the session at $46.97. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.32% in previous trading session. Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions and services to the life sciences, chemical analysis, diagnostics and genomics, communications, and electronics industries worldwide.



Has Agilent Technologies Inc Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded 2.15 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.24 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.81 - $37.28. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.41%, while its closing price stayed at $34.37. The market capitalization of the stock remained 14.51 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +0.82%. ConAgra Foods, Inc. operates as a food company primarily in North America. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Foods, Commercial Foods, Ralcorp Food Group, and Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products.



Has CAG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) volume of the stock was 2.11 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.80 million shares. The stock plunged -0.69% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $37.57. The stock traded 2.11 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.80 million shares. FirstEnergy Corp., a diversified energy holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments.



Why Should Investors Buy FE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded with volume of 2.11 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.43 million shares. The stock decreased -1.93% and finished the trading at $41.17. The market capitalization of the stock remained 19.30 billion. The beta of the stock remained 0.59. Waste Management, Inc. provides waste management services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.



Will WM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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